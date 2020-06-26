Jamestown, New York manufacturer Bestar-Bush looking to add 40 new jobs to workforce

Jamestown, New York, factory Bestar-Bush is anticipating adding 30-40 employees to the workforce in the upcoming weeks.

Following the merger of Bestar and Bush Industires back in January, the newly combined company started the year out strong by growing sales through e-commerce. In recent months, the furniture manufacturer has accelerated its success with the rising demand for products for customers to work from home, such as: Desks, file cabinets and bookcases.

Employees in Jamestown, Erie and Sacramento, California must follow new safety protocols including social distancing, frequent hand sanitizing and washing, wearing face masks, entering and exiting through specific doors only, and mandatory temperature checks.

Positions will be posted on the careers page under “Contact Us” and you can learn more by clicking here.