Jamestown, NY’s own National Comedy Center named one of TIME’s ‘World’s Greatest Places’

TIME named the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY one of the “World’s Greatest Places.”

In the September 2 cover story, which came out today online and will come out on newsstands tomorrow, The National Comedy Center was selected as “one of only 100 new and newly noteworthy destinations to experience right now.” It is also one of only nine attractions to visit in the United States.

“We are proud that the National Comedy Center has been selected by TIME – in a worldwide context – as a destination to experience right now,” said Journey Gunderson, National Comedy Center Executive Director. “We set out to build a cultural institution that would do justice to the incredible artists and bodies of work it celebrates, and this global distinction affirms that it does. This honor also validates what our guests tell us every day – that the National Comedy Center is a one-of-a-kind experience for anyone who loves to laugh. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the world to Jamestown, New York, as we present the art form of comedy in our state-of-the-art museum.”

This annual TIME list—culled from editor and expert nominations from around the world—recognizes 100 destinations that are breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering guests an experience that’s unlike any other.

As the TIME’s staff describes the list: “How does one measure the greatness of a place – in miles covered, dollars spent, or visitors captivated? Such metrics can play a part, but also important is something that many travelers aspire to experience: the sense that one has stumbled upon the extraordinary.”

TIME solicited nominations across a variety of categories—such as museums, parks, bars, restaurants, theme parks, cruises and hotels—from its editors and correspondents around the world as well as dozens of industry experts. Then the publication evaluated each one based on key factors, including quality, originality, innovation, sustainability and influence. The full list is available here: http://time.com/greatestplaces