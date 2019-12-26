Jamestown Police investigating fatal hit and run accident





Jamestown Police are currently investigating a serious physical injury hit and run accident that occurred Thursday afternoon, this according to a news release from the police department. The victim has now since died of injuries sustained in the accident.

The incident happened around 1:30pm on Newland Avenue at Chautauqua Avenue in Jamestown. Police in Jamestown are reviewing surveillance video from residences in the area. They are looking for a white newer model minivan, potentially a Chrysler or Dodge.

Investigators believe an adult male was struck by the van as he was walking with his bike on Newland Avenue. The vehicle was located on Fairmount Avenue by the Lakewood Busti Police Department. The operator of the suspect vehicle is an elderly female.