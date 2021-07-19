Jamestown police officer rescues residents from overnight house fire

An officer in Jamestown, New York is being called a hero after saving residents from their burning home overnight.

Mark Conklin, a Jamestown Police Officer, was alerted to go to a house fire on William Street.

According to the Jamestown Police Department Facebook page, Officer Conklin instructed the one adult and multiple children in the burning upstairs of the house to jump from the window.

The officer successfully caught each family member in his arms and no injuries were reported.

The family has a GoFundMe page if you would like to donate to assist the family.

