Jamestown Police release new information regarding fatal hit and run Thursday afternoon

Police in Jamestown, New York are continuing their investigation into a fatal hit and run that occurred at Newland Avenue at Chautauqua Avenue. The accident happened at 1:30pm. Jamestown Police have released more information regarding the incident, according to a news release from the department.

Police were searching for a white minivan involved in the hit and run, which was located by the Lakewood-Busti Police Department on Fairmount Avenue in the town of Lakewood, New York.

The driver, an 82-year old female may have had a medical emergency prior to the incident. The female was taken to UPMC Jamestown for treatment and she was then transferred to UPMC Hamot.

The victim is identified as an 86-year old man. He was struck from behind by the minivan as he pushed his bike up Newland Avenue and was transported to UPMC Jamestown where he died of his injuries.

Jamestown Police report that the investigation is continuing and charges against the driver of the minivan will be considered following additional investigation.