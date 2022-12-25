FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters supporting President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington. A participant in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was taken into custody Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Southern California after an hours-long standoff, authorities said. Eric Christie was arrested in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley, according to Laura Eimiller, an FBI spokesperson. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal agents have taken a participant in the Jan. 6,2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol into custody for his alleged role in the attack after a three-hour standoff with law enforcement on Thursday according to authorities.

According to FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller, Eric Christie, 56, was arrested in the Sherman Oaks area of the San Fernando Valley.

Christie initially refused to cooperate with law enforcement, leading to the standoff and negotiations that ended after he surrendered unconditionally according to Eimiller.

A video captured Christie yelling “this is our Capitol” into a bullhorn while the crowd rushes into the Capitol as police attempted to keep them back, according to court documents filed in connection with his arrest.

Christie faces federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, as well as disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

NBC News first reported Christie’s arrest.