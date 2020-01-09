January 9th marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Today, the nation honors those who are charged with keeping our communities safe.

January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

According to the national day calendar, several law enforcement organizations came together to create this unofficial holiday in 2015.

They wanted to thank officers across the country for helping their communities.

There are several ways you can show your supports. You can do something as simple as send a note of thanks to your local, county, or state police agency.