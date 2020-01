It is National Learn a Winter Sport month. We made our way to Peek N Peak this morning to check out what they are offering for the month.

Winter sports staff member, Ryan Moyer, says this is a great time to introduce someone to winter sports, adding they have trails and courses for all skill levels.

“We have different lessons for everyone as young as four to as old as you want to be,” said Moyer.

If you are interested in taking up a winter sport at Peek N Peak, click here.