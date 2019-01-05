Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

January may not be the time to think about sailing, unless your talking about the Brig Niagara Winter Sail training open house.

The open house held at the Erie Maritime Museum talked about hands on activities, introduction to seamanship, and other skills used to sail on the Niagara. The classes will include knots, line handling, parts of the rig and sails, aloft training, and how to steer the ship.

"There's history here that I don't know if the people of Erie realize the importance of the fleet that was built here," Skip Zimmerman.

The classes will be free and open to the public.