The community will come together this evening for the monthly Silent Peace Walk hosted by the Benedictine Sisters for Peace.

This month’s event will be held outside of the Martin Luther King Center located at the corner of West 4th and Chestnut Streets or 312 Chestnut St, Erie, PA 16507.

Colleagues and neighbors of the MLK Center will gather at 7 p.m. tonight for public prayer in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.