A January explosion at Lowbucs Propane along Route 8 in Wattsburg is in the final stages of being resolved.

The area director for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) told us Lowbucs Propane — owned by 21st Century Energy Group — has been cited eight times, costing the company $30,000.

That blast sent three employees to the hospital with severe burns.

We did reach out to 21st Century Energy Group, but have not heard back from them at this time.