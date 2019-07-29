Japanese pop culture event Hazard Con took place at Ambassador Center

People of all ages traveled from near and far for the Hazard Con at the Ambassador Center.

The third annual Japanese pop culture event gave people the opportunity to learn more about anime and video games.

More than 500 people gathered together to hear from a series of speakers and took part in workshops and panels.

Two professionals, a part of Japanese pop culture anime, also made a debut to talk about the profession and what the pop culture entails.

“One of the big things they look forward to is the guests that we actually bring, but there’s other things like cosplay and other fun side events that we get to do, including the arcade and the other panels that are attending as well,” said Zach McCauley, Vice Chair, Hazard Con.

Planning for next year’s 2020 Hazard Con is already underway.