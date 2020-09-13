Jeep owners from the tri-state area show up at the Millcreek Mall for a drive-thru Jeep show

The Millcreek Mall was invaded on Saturday afternoon, but all for a good cause.

About 80 Jeep owners from the tri-state area showed up at the parking lot of the Millcreek Mall for the drive-thru Jeep show.

This event was organized by Gears and Grub.

“So now things are kind of winding down and we decided to have a little get together with all the Jeepers, so we created this event in a week,” said Preston Debenney, Jeep Invasion Organizer.

This event benefited the ANNA Shelter. People also brought dog and cat food for donations.

Another event will be held next month with a Halloween theme.