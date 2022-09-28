Traffic was slowed along a stretch of Edinboro Road overnight after a rollover accident.

Calls went out around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a one-car accident just south of east Stancliff Road in McKean.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, when they arrived, they found a jeep that had crashed and rolled onto it’s roof.

State Police report the driver of the Jeep tried to avoid a deer by hitting the brakes when the vehicle hit a patch of standing water, causing it to hydroplane and lose control.

The Jeep then hit an embankment twice, causing it to overturn. It came to rest on its roof. The two people inside were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

No serious injuries were reported. The road was closed while crews cleaned up the debris.

The cause is under investigation.