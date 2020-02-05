Jeff Foxworthy and SNL Legends David Spade, Rob Schneider & Kevin Nealon to perform during the National Comedy Center’s 30th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

The National Comedy Center announced the new headliners for the 30th Annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

This year, nationally renowned comedian Jeff Foxworthy, along with Saturday Night Live legends David Spade, Rob Schneider and Kevin Nealon, will be performing August 5th through August 9th.

Tickets for these shows will go on pre-sale for National Comedy Center members starting Tuesday, February 25th at noon and will be available for public sale on Tuesday, March 3rd at noon.

For tickets to these shows be sure to visit the National Comedy Center’s website https://comedycenter.org/.

