Jefferson Education Society to host public forum on coronavirus

The Erie community invited to attend a public forum on the coronavirus outbreak.

The event will take place at 6:00p.m. Friday March 13th at the Jefferson Educational Society.

The event is free and open to the public and is sponsored by LECOM Health and the Jefferson Educational Society.

This event will feature remarks as well as a Q&A session from local doctors and the Erie County Health Department.

Jefferson Educational Society will live-stream the forum on it’s Facebook page and be available to any Erie area news media.

The Jefferson Educational Society asks any individuals experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath are asked to stay home and watch the event through live stream.

Jefferson President Dr. Ferki Ferati thanks LECOM and Health Department officials for updating residents on the COVID-19 coronavirus which has upgraded from disease outbreak to pandemic by the World Health Organization.

Though no cases have been officially reported in Erie County thus far, health officials have issued a number of warnings especially to elderly people and those with compromised health situations.

“This is an important time for us to hear from the professionals, ans also an opportunity to hear specific medical advice from the doctors,” said Dr. Ferati.

Medical professionals scheduled to speak include Monika Murillo, M.D., clinical assistant professor of Infectious Diseases at LECOM; Danielle Hansen, D.O., vice president of Acute Care Services at Millcreek Community Hospital and associate director of the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging; and James Lin, D.O., president of the LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

Former director of Public Health Preparedness Rich Knecht, will be representing the Health Department. Knecht has been contracted to assist the Health Department with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Knecht led the Health Department’s response through white powder incidents, monkey pox, smallpox, swine flu, H1N1, SARS, bird flu, and several other incidents and potential outbreaks before retiring in 2013.

For more information on Friday’s program please contact Angela Beaumont the Director of Operations for the Jefferson Educational Society by email at Beaumont@JESerie.org or by phone at 814-459-8000.