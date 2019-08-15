Jefferson Educational Society 11th Annual Global Summit to take place late October through early November

Jefferson Educational Society will hold their 11th Annual Global Summit this year late October through early November.

This years Summit will feature Nationally syndicated and Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post Columnist George Will, former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, and President and Co-Founder of the Feminist Majority Foundation and Erie native Eleanor Smeal.

Global Summit XI is scheduled to begin this year on Monday, October 28 with Dr. Camille Busette, a Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution and Director of the Think Tank’s Race Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative.

The following night, Professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science and Phytoplankton Ecologist Dr. Patricia Glibert will shed light on her global research on Harmful Algal Blooms.

Continuing the first week of the Summit, Kelly Anne Shaw, Special Assistant to the President, will present “Trump’s International Trade Policies and How They Affect the Erie Region” on Wednesday, October 30. Busette, Glibert, and Shaw’s events will be held at Jefferson.

Closing out Week 1 of the Summit, Theoretical Physicist and Chairman of the Astronomy Department at Harvard University Dr. Avi Loeb will present “Extraterrestrial Life: Are We Alone?” Loeb, who TIME Magazine declared “one of the most influential people in space” will present at Penn State Behrend on Friday, November 1.

The second week of the Global Summit features three events on the campus of Gannon University. Sec. Hagel leads the week, presenting on Monday, Nov. 4, followed by former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who will present “The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President,” on Wednesday, November 6, and Will, the author of the recently published book Conservative Sensibility, on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Week 3 kicks off with a media panel discussing “Campaign 2020: Trump, the Democrats, and the Road to the White House” at Gannon University. Moderated by C-SPAN Senior Executive Producer Steve Scully, who returns to again chair the Jefferson’s Global Summit, the panel will feature Mary Katharine Ham, senior writer at The Federalist and CNN Contributor; Washington Post national political columnist Karen Tumulty; and Alexi McCammond, political editor and deputy news desk editor for Axios.

The Pennsylvania native and host and namesake of “The Michael Smerconish Program” on SiriusXM’s POTUS channel and host of “Smerconish” on CNN will present “American Life in Columns,” a talk based on his latest bestselling book Tuesday, November 12. Michael Smerconish’s event will be held at Gannon University.

Howard University History Professor and author of “Lincoln and Emancipation,” Dr. Edna Greene Medford, will present “Understanding Lincoln: The Life and Legacy of Our 16th President” Wednesday, November 13 at the Jefferson.

The following night, USA Today Washington Bureau Chief and author of the bestselling “The Matriarch: Barbara Bush” and “The Making of an American Dynasty,” Susan Page, will present at the Jefferson Thursday, November 14.

“We are excited to be bringing this dynamic group of presenters to Erie,” said Jefferson President Dr. Ferki Ferati. “Each year, we have been able to grow the Global Summit, which speaks to the intellectual appetite present in Erie. Too, we are grateful for the support of the Global Summit sponsors who’ve helped us keep ticket prices affordable to the entire community.”

All Global Summit XI events are open to the public. Global Summit tickets and passes can be purchased via the Jefferson’s website, JESErie.org, by phone at 814-459-8000, or in person at the Jefferson’s State Street location. Global Summit events, as are all Jefferson programs, are free of charge to all Erie County students with advanced registration and proof of enrollment.