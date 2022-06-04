The Jefferson Educational Society is teaming up the Erie Center for Arts and Technology for community focused programming.

The group is hosting free educational events beginning on June 16 at the ECAT building on East Avenue.

Those events are called “Community Conversations,” and they will be free and open to the public.

So far 12 programs are scheduled twice a month on Thursday evenings.

One representative from the Jefferson Educational Society said that this is their fourth satellite location and they are planning a fifth in east Erie County.

“One of the big reasons was we both have similar philosophies of making education accessible to everybody, but also we chose this location because it’s so accessible to the people of the lower east side. So we’re hoping that people will be able to walk to our location,” said Raven Clark, Satellite Programing Coordinator.

