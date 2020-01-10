Jefferson Educational Society holds graduation ceremony for those focused on creating change

It’s graduation night for dozens of people focused on creating change.

The Jefferson Educational Society held a graduation ceremony for the 2019 Civic Leadership Academy cohort Thursday night. The academy provides professionals in Erie with a better understanding of local and state government while conducting research on a critical issue facing the region.

“One of the interesting things about Erie is there are 38 municipalities and they all function a little differently. This is really an opportunity to dive into those communities and understand the broader sense of what Erie County is.” said Ben Speggen, the Vice President of the Jefferson Educational Society.

The Jefferson Civic Leadership Academy was established in 2015.