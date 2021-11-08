Jefferson Educational Society holds panel discussion about first ladies

The Jefferson Educational Society talked about first ladies tonight with a former president lined up to speak on November 9th.

On November 8th a panel discussed the role of first ladies throughout the years.

From Eleanor Roosevelt, to Laura and Barbara Bush, to Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, the speakers pointed out their addition to their husband’s administrations.

This as the non-profit prepares for their big event, with Former President George W. Bush coming into town, the group is happy to see some familiar faces.

“Almost none of this written down in the history books, maybe a handful of first ladies have been mentioned, and I want to be sure no one forgets the work of these very important women,” said Stacy Cordery, Professor of History at Iowa State.

“We’re glad to have folks back. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a chance to see them in person. So we’ve seen a lot of family races to the Jefferson Educational Society,” said Ben Speggen, Vice President of Jefferson Educational Society.

The event on November 9th is sold out.

