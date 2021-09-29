Jefferson Educational Society hosts Brock n’ Blues event

The return of in person events at Erie’s Think Tank gets off to a musical start.

Reverend Charles Brock narrated the history of the blues with a full band featuring local musicians playing in the background.

Brock is one of the Jefferson Education Society’s founders who continues to contribute work.

The Jefferson’s vice president said that they’re excited to finally welcome people back.

“We’re so grateful for everyone’s patience as we continue to open those doors and resume our programming. Doing that safely for the good of everybody who can attend. The speakers that are here and our team,” said Ben Speggen, Vice President of the Jefferson Educational Society.

The Jefferson’s Global Summit returns with a lineup of guests beginning November 1st.

