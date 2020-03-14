Jefferson Educational Society hosts live stream relating to COVID-19

Erie’s think tank continuing to offer their public events without an audience.

Jefferson Educational Society holding a live stream titled “COVID-19: What You Need To Know and What To Expect.”

This event was originally supposed to be held in front of a live audience, but the Jefferson suspended live audience public events due to COVID-19. The live stream allowing the public to be updated on the pandemic and what precautions to take.

“It’s new, we have to be vigilant to stop the spread of this disease, but we shouldn’t panic. If we take a common sense approach and ask ourselves what is the greater good, what sacrifices are we going to do to stop the non essential travel and take a common sense approach, I think as a nation, as a community, we can fight this disease.” said Dr. James Lin, President of LECOM Institute for Successful Aging.

Jefferson Educational Society also suspending live audience events at their satellite locations.