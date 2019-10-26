Jefferson Educational Society issues update to Global Summit XI

Kelly Ann Shaw, the Deputy Assistant to President Trump for International Economic Affairs and Deputy Director of the National Economic Council is leaving the Trump Administration, “for a position in the private sector,” according to White House officials.

Due to this change of events, Shaw, who was to speak at the Jefferson’s “Trump’s International Trade Policies and How They Affect the Erie Region” on Wednesday, October 30, will no longer be taking place, according to a news release from the Jefferson Educational Society.

The Global Summit XI will now feature Dr. Nile Gardiner, the director of Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom and Bernard and Barbara Lomas Fellow at the Heritage Foundation. That event will be held on Wednesday, October 30th at the Jefferson Educational Society. Gardiner’s speech will focus on trade, highlighting U.S. and U.K. trade relations, U.S. trade policy and a look at the ongoing “Brexit” negotiations.

Any tickets that were previously purchased for the event featuring Shaw will be honored at Dr. Gardiner’s event. Refunds will be issued to any ticket holder seeking them.