Jefferson Educational Society kicks off Global Summit

As Election Day approaches, a local non-profit kicks off their speaker series loaded with national political figures.

The Global Summit is back, kicking off November 1st with a sold out event at the Jefferson Educational Society.

This is just the beginning with two weeks of internationally known speakers including a former president.

November 1st was just the first night and was already sold out of tickets. The organization hopes to continue that success over the next two weeks.

After the event last year was canceled due to the pandemic, the Global Summit is back this year with a number of guest speakers over the next two weeks.

“We are just so relieved to be back at the Global Summit. We haven’t had one since 2019. We have two weeks of programming,” said Ferki Ferati, President of the Jefferson Educational Society.

To kick off the first night, the two speakers were Civil Rights Leader Clayola Brown and Union Leader Dewitt Walton. These speakers discussed the impact of systemic racism.

“The impact of systemic racism, the longevity of it in our nation and how is that all the disparity was made apparent to some folks who don’t think about it even in communities of color,” said Clayola Brown, Civil Rights Leader and Guest Speaker.

“It’s a privilege for me to come and to work with some of my friends to try and create more constructed positive and equitable environment,” said DeWitt Walton, Guest Speaker.

People said that they have been waiting for the day to be back to the event in person to listen to the important issues from guest speakers.

“Actually having it in person again in light of the pandemic and being able to come all together and be in person,” said Janet Minzenberger, Attendee.

“It’s very exciting just to have someone with a world view bring important issues and ideas to Erie. We need to hear this information,” said Deanna Fye, Attendee.

According to the Ferati, what made this years event possible is COVID guidelines.

In order to attend you must be fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Next week the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush will be speaking at the Bayfront Convention Center.

For more information on this event, click here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists