Jefferson Educational Society negotiating tax deal Video

Negotiations are underway for a tax deal for the Jefferson Educational Society. According to a story in Monday's Erie Times-News, the think tank has a delinquent property tax bill of about $92,000.

"So the Jefferson is a 501 c3 and so for tax exemption, the Jefferson is looking at a way that it can still contribute to the community without paying none of its taxes either by offering services or partial payments of those taxes actively," said Ben Speggen.

Speggen says the Jefferson has been negotiating ways to pay for the taxes throughout the years.

"We're working to get towards a solution, we're working to get there as quickly and efficiently as possible,” said Speggen. “But, these are complex matters and it's not something we can resolve over night unfortunately."

The Jefferson Educational Society is trying to work out a P.I.L.O.T agreement with the city of Erie, but in order for that agreement to go through, three entities must approve it. Those three entities include: the city of Erie, Erie School District and Erie County Government.

We spoke to the Erie County Finance Director, Jim Sparber about the P.I.L.O.T program and how it can help non-profit organizations. "The reason P.I.LO.T agreements came about was to try to keep these cases out of the courts if possible and streamline the process," said Sparber.

Meanwhile, Speggen added the programs and services the Jefferson offers won't be halted due to these active negotiations.

