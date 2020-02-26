Jefferson Educational Society now accepting applications for 2020 Jefferson Civic Leadership Academy

The Jefferson Educational Society has announced they are now accepting applications for the 2020 Jefferson Civic Leadership Academy.

Director of Operations Angela Beaumont and Academy Program Coordinator Michelle Melcher Knight will direct the leadership academy.

The seven month program will give members of the leadership academy an introduction and visits to local governments, institutions and programs designed to better understand local history and the urban core.

Jefferson Educational Society says the goal is for young professionals, between the ages of 25 and 45, to work together to produce positive changes that will shape the region’s future for decades to come.

Applications for the 2020 Jefferson Civic Leadership Academy can be submitted online at jeserie.org, in person at the Jefferson Educational Society, 3207 State St., or by mail. Applications will be accepted until Friday, May 15th. However, participants will be admitted to the 2020 cohort on a rolling-admission basis until capacity is met.