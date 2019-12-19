Jefferson Elementary receives new books from donations from Erie community

One local school is taking a step toward cultural diversity today thanks to the help of one special woman and the Erie community.

Erie School Board Director Angela McNair started a Facebook campaign to raise funds to purchase some new books.

Within 24 hours, she says the campaign raised more than $700 in donations.

Today, the books those funds bought went to the Jefferson Elementary School’s library.

“I feel like they would learn and enjoy learning when they see books that have their color skin and their type of hair in them and it becomes more interesting to them,” said Angela McNair, Erie School Board Director.

Erie Law Firm Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett pledged $900 for similar books to other Erie elementary schools.