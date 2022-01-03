Jennifer Mobilia returns to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com as anchor

JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com is proud to announce the latest addition to our team, and a homecoming at the same time.

Beginning January 3, Jennifer Mobilia will be anchoring FOX 66 News First at 10. She will also co-anchor with Jill McCormick on JET 24 Action News at 11.

The North East native and Mercyhurst University graduate has spent the past eight years as an anchor in Rochester, NY. After beginning her career at WJET, Mobilia also worked in Fort Myers, FL, Buffalo, NY and Providence, RI.

We’re excited to welcome Jennifer back to northwestern Pennsylvania!