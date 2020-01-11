Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time scheduled to continue next week!

Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing for the title of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time! as well as a $1,000,000 prize. The special event is hosted by Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

With three games in the books in the best of seven match tournament, the games are scheduled:

Tuesday, January 14th @ 8pm

Wednesday, Januart 15 @ 8pm (IF NECESSARY)

Thursday, January 16 @8pm (IF NECESSARY)

Friday January 17 @8pm (IF NECESSARY)

You can watch all of the remaining matches right here on JET 24!