1  of  3
Breaking News
Charges filed against two PA teenagers seen abusing deer in social-media video Applications still being accepted for Erie City Council Former Manager of Philadelphia Museum of Art now directs the Erie Art Museum where there have also been complaints about his conduct

Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time scheduled to continue next week!

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: abcanet

Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer competing for the title of Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time! as well as a $1,000,000 prize. The special event is hosted by Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek.

With three games in the books in the best of seven match tournament, the games are scheduled:

  • Tuesday, January 14th @ 8pm
  • Wednesday, Januart 15 @ 8pm (IF NECESSARY)
  • Thursday, January 16 @8pm (IF NECESSARY)
  • Friday January 17 @8pm (IF NECESSARY)

You can watch all of the remaining matches right here on JET 24!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar