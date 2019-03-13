Jerry Clark starts his own business; Fisher Security Video

He was the lead investigator in the infamous Pizza Bomber case, just one of the cases in his 27-year career. Now retired FBI Agent Jerry Clark has opened a new chapter in his life; that of a business owner.

What a career Jerry Clark has had; 27 years as an FBI Agent and now, Jerry Clark can add 'businessman' to his list of credentials

It's a name we heard quite a bit during the Pizza Bomber investigation. Now, Clark finds himself in a new role; he is the proud owner of Fisher Security.

"I've had 27 years experience out there and working with the FBI. I know security requirements and needs... Threat risk, vulnerability, assessment for businesses and opportunity in Erie are something I love to do."

Clark and Erie Mayor Joe Schember toured Fisher Security, a business Clark says is much more than monitoring one's business.

"We watch parking lots, car lots; doors, make sure things are locked and make sure people aren't on the property that shouldn't be there."

And, for some businesses, having security can save your business money.

"Businesses can actually get a reduction in their insurance premiums if they have a service like this. A lot of times, it's a benefit to have this, and they don't know."

Mayor Schember says this is the type of business that helps build a community. "It's very incredible on what they do. The level of security they bring to Erie and the number of jobs..."

