A premiere comedian will be making a stop in Erie this spring.

Jerry Seinfeld will be at the Warner Theatre with a new stand-up act on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

His latest projects include the Emmy nominated Netflix specials, along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857.