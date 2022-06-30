Broadway is coming to Erie next month. The show “Jersey Boys” is coming to the Warner Theatre.

As more events return after the pandemic, Broadway is back.

On July 19 and 20, Jersey Boys will be performing at the Warner Theatre. Jersey Boys tells the story of Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons.

One of the actors in the show will also be throwing the first pitch at the Seawolves game on Thursday.

He invites members of the community to check out the show next month.

“I love this area of the country. It’s where I was raised so it’s exciting to come back as an actor, singer, and to be here playing this gorgeous theater. The Warner Theatre is a beautiful place to play, and this is a show that you have to see live. For people coming out to see the show, it’s one thing if they saw the movie, you want to see live theater so that you can get transported back to that era of time,” said Tommy DeVito, Jersey Boys.

