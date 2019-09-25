Jersey Mike’s Subs opens in Erie

A new sandwich shop is now open in Erie, giving residents a little taste of Jersey.

Jersey Mike’s Subs grand opening was today and there was a non-stop flow of customers from the time the doors opened.

The owner of Erie’s Jersey Mike’s is from Erie and he says he wants to give back to the community now that his business is up and running, so he decided to kick off his grand opening with a school fundraiser.

If customers have a certain coupon, they can get a free regular sub with a minimum $2 donation to McDowell High School and Erie High.

“As I looked around the different franchises, Jersey Mike’s was one that was fresh. The franchise, it had a heartbeat,” said George Farantzos, Owner, Erie Jersey Mike’s.

The coupon for the donations is valid from now until Sunday.