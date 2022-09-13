The Jefferson Educational Society (JES) has released its lineup for this year’s 2022 global summit.

Kicking off the 12-event speaker series will be political strategist Karl Rove, best known as senior advisor and deputy chief of staff during the George W. Bush presidency.

Referred to as “the architect” by the former president, Rove will open the speaker series on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gannon University’s Yehl room in the Waldron Campus Center.

“What we aim to do is provide our community with multiple points of views and with multiple perspectives so that they can make decisions on what changes do they want in their communities,” said Ferki Ferati, president of the Jefferson Educational Society