JET 24 Action News announces 2020 Teacher of the Year

Wednesday evening, JET 24’s Golden Apple Teacher of the Year is announced.

This year’s title goes to Tom Pyle of North East High School. Mr. Pyle is retiring this year after 34 years as a teacher and coach, with his last 20 years spent at North East.

He was surprised with his award on the lawn of his home, with a car parade of fellow teachers and school board members wishing him well and congratulations. Pyle spoke about how the recent situation has affected him.

“You know, every day, me and three other teachers, we would stand at the door as the students came in for school, and we would say hi and mess around while they made their way into school. I think they miss it as much as we miss them.” Pyle said.

Mr. Pyle was one of 24 teachers honored in this abbreviated school year.

