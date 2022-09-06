Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com are proud to announce that JET 24 Action News is expanding its noon show to a full hour starting today!

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, JET 24 Action News at Noon will permanently expand from a half hour of programming to a full hour.

“This expansion to a full hour of news and weather content for our viewers at noon, reaffirms our commitment to the community and our role as Erie’s News Leader,” said Julie Zoumbaris, Vice President, and General Manager. “We are happy to bring an additional 30 minutes of information to our viewers, weekdays at noon. I hope you will join us.”

The noon newscast features News Anchor David Belmondo, and Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio, who also appear on JET24’s morning program, Good Morning Erie, and FOX 66’s morning program, Good Day Erie.

JET24 and FOX66 provide Erie, Warren, and Crawford counties a combined total of 39 hours of local news each week, in addition to local specials and sports coverage.