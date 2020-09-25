JET 24 Action News hosts LECOM Flu Phone-A-Thon answering your questions about getting a flu shot

The time is now to consider getting a flu shot, the experts say it’s more important than ever before.

With the pandemic, preventing the flu is crucial this season. LECOM, once again this year, is making it easy to get a flu shot.

Earlier tonight, JET 24 Action News hosted the annual Flu Shot Phone-A-Thon, answering questions about the flu shot.

To get a flu shot, all you need is a driver’s license and insurance card, but a little different this year with drive-thru service.

“The way we have the clinics set up is we’re doing a lot of drive thru sites, and a lot of things keeping in mind, social distancing, not the large health fairs that people are used to. Most insurances cover it as just a wellness because it’s something that’s suggested to get, so it’s usually a wellness with copay on most insurance plans.” said Jaime Babiak, PharmD, MHSA, NHA.

The drive-thru clinics are held every Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Regency at Southshore (on the Bayfront by Erie Day School). There will be no flu shots at the Regency on October 5th.

Drive-thru clinics are also held every Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the LECOM Senior Living Center (On Peach Street between Millcreek Hospital and Superior Toyota)

For more information and to see any special flu shot events, you can click here.