JET 24 Action News teams up with LECOM Institute for Successful Aging to provide Flu Phone-A-Thon

While the world’s attention has been on the fight against COVID-19, the annual flu season is almost upon us.

Influenza is another illness that can produce serious life threatening complications.

Flu season is usually considered to be October through March.

To avoid the flu, an annual vaccination is highly recommended and encouraged.

The vaccine must be received each year and despite claims, it does not cause the flu.

LECOM Health Institute for Successful Aging is on the front lines of flu prevention in our region.

They are with us in the studio answering your phone calls about the flu and the flu vaccine.

JET 24 Action News is teaming up with LECOM Institute for Successful Aging to provide a chance for our viewers to call in and speak one on one with doctors and nurses here at the station with all of your flu questions.

Once again this year we are providing you the chance to call in and ask these experts your questions about the flu. So if you have any questions please call 814-860-5624.

Jamie Babiak with LECOM Institute for Successful Aging joins us to discuss the flu shot.

It couldn’t be easier to get a flu shot. The experts will be here taking calls up until 6:30 p.m. so call in.

Again the number is 814-860-5624.