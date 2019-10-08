JET 24 and LECOM hosting Flu-a-thon, giving the public a chance to talk to medical experts about the flu

The flu season last year surprised health experts. It was the longest in more than a decade, lasting 21 weeks.

The flu season is back and will likely continue through May 2020, and it can be deadly. More than 79,000 people died from the flu last year.

Typically, the season starts in October, but there have already been flu-related deaths reported. Physicians say it’s not too early to get a flu shot and they are available at many pharmacy’s and doctor’s offices.

Tonight, JET 24 Action News is teaming up with LECOM to provide a chance for you to call in and speak, one on one, with doctors and nurses about this year’s flu season.

If you have questions abut the flu, you can call 814-217-0037. Experts will be taking calls until 6:30 p.m.

Call (814) 453-5072 to find flu shot clinic’s near you.