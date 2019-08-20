JET 24 Antenna Replacement

JET 24 is replacing the antenna on the top of our broadcast tower on upper Peach St in Summit Township this week.

As a result of this work being done today high in the air, employees of JET 24 must evacuate our studios and offices for several hours as a safety precaution.

Our broadcast programming will continue without interruption, however our noon newscast today is pre-recorded since we can’t be in our studios at that time. Also, there will be no one answering the office or newsroom phones until sometime after 2pm.

We thank you for your patience as JET 24 continues to work towards the finishing touches on the installation on this new state-of-the-art broadcast technology. You can reach the newsroom by emailing news@wjettv.com.