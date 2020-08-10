JET 24 conducts ErieStrong campaign to support Erie Gives Day

Thanks to you Erie Gives Day 2020 will be a little richer for Erie County’s non-profit organizations.

JET 24/FOX66 and YourErie.com recently conducted an #ErieStrong campaign.

T-shirts featuring the hashtag #ErieStrong were sold, and for each one purchased, $8.14 cents was contributed to the Erie Community Foundation for Erie Gives Day.

Monday JET 24 General Manager Stephen Freifeld presented a check to ECF VP Erin Fessler for $1416.36 in the studios of FOX 66. 174 t-shirts were sold during the July #ErieStrong campaign.

Helping to make the effort possible was Sam Catania Painting, Plyler Entry Systems, The UPS Store, The Box, Laurel Technical Institute, and Lulus Graphics.

Erie Gives Day happens Tuesday August 11 8am to 8pm. Your contributions to the non-profit of your choice, will be matched on a pro-rata basis by the Erie Community Foundation.

To learn more and to donate log on to ErieGives.org.