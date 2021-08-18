JET 24 Flu Phone-a-Thon taking place Wednesday evening

Every year, JET 24 partners with LECOM Health Institute for Successful Aging to bring you the latest information on influenza and the importance of receiving the annual flu vaccine.

Once again, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 18th, the phone lines will be open for you to call and have all your flu-related or vaccine-related questions answered by the health experts from LECOM.

We know you have questions that need answers, especially in this time highly complicated by COVID-19.

LECOM Health will be in the JET 24 studios taking your calls throughout our newscast from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

We’ll also talk to the experts about what’s new, what’s different, and what you need to do to protect yourself from this sometimes life-threatening illness.

Don’t let the flu bug you! Tune in and watch, and call with your questions, starting at 5 p.m.

