Now that school is out, too many of Erie’s children are dealing with food insecurity. That is why JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com is teaming up with the Second Harvest Food Bank.

We are hoping that you will join the team and make a donation to the food bank on Friday, June 17 from noon until 6:30 p.m. at the Wegmans on upper Peach Street.

There will even be a grocery list with the most important items that are urgently needed.

Please join us on Friday and make a difference for Erie’s children. Click here to learn more about this food drive.