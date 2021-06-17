JET 24/FOX 66 employees volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank as Nexstar Media Group celebrates 25 years

The JET 24 and FOX 66 staff is giving back to the community to celebrate Founder’s Day. The parent company Nexstar was founded 25 years ago and every year they take time to help and volunteer.

This year, our staff was at the Second Harvest Food Bank. All of Nexstar Media Group’s 116 television stations across the country are taking part in the day.

JET 24 and FOX 66 staff was packing food into boxes that will go to different food pantries, then directly to families in need. Nexstar offers employees a half day of pay to go out in the community and do some good.

“It’s a good feeling, I’m not going to lie. To be able to get out and do some work that is actually going to help somebody feed their family and get through the day.” said Scott Bremner, Assignment Editor at JET 24/FOX 66.

The day is also intended to help employees focus on our role in the community.

“It’s important for us to realize that we are part of a bigger community and that community supports us and this is a chance for us to support them.” said Sean Lafferty.

“The best hing we could do to celebrate our success is to give back to the communities that made us successful, so that is the whole intent of Founder’s Day and that is what we are all about.” said Perry Sook, Owner and CEO of Nexstar Media Group.

Second Harvest Food Bank has a staff of about 30 people. They distribute 13 million pounds of food and that’s why many hands are needed to help.

“To see so many people that I have met through the network of media come in and roll up their sleeves and do the hard work to help serve those in the community, it’s just incredible to see.” said Zachary Webb.

“We’re just delighted to be part of it today, packing boxes and doing the things that it takes to feed hungry people in Northwest Pennsylvania.” said Lou Baxter, News Director.

If you are interested in volunteering or giving food to the local community, click here for more details.