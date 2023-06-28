Update: 4:28 p.m. — Power and internet has been restored to our station.

Currently, we are waiting for our systems to slowly come back online and hope to have a newscast soon. We will update you when we know more.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Due to an electrical emergency, JET 24/FOX 66 is experiencing power outages and internet issues.

According to PulsePoint, the emergency is at the intersection of Old French Road and Robison Road.

We have a crew on the scene at this moment. Stay with JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com as the situation develops.