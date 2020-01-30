JET 24/ FOX 66 mourning the loss of long time studio camera operator Mike Anderson

Tonight, we want to pay tribute to a very special member of the JET 24 and FOX 66 family. Our long time studio camera operator Mike Anderson died today.

Mike worked at the station for several decades. He was a loyal and dedicated member of the team, not just to his studio work, but he was also part of our sever weather coverage team.

Mike was a Sky Warn observer for the National Weather Service, a former volunteer at the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company and a graduate of Fredonia State University.

We, at JET 24 and FOX 66 offer our deepest sympathies to Mike’s family and friends