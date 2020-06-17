JET 24/ FOX 66 partnering with Erie Community Foundation for “Pandemic Relief Telethon” supporting Erie Zoo

The Erie Zoo continues to struggle financially through the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused them to close their gates to the public.

The pandemic has created hurdles for the staff of the zoo as they remain closed to the public. Not only are staff members at the Erie Zoo tasked with keeping the animals healthy, they’re now also keeping them engaged socially, which is important with no visitors around.

To help make up for the crucial funds the Erie Zoo is losing every day while their gates are closed, JET 24/ FOX 66 is partnering with the Erie Community Foundation for a “Pandemic Relief Telethon” today only from 5:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

To donate, you can call 814-217-0037 or donate online by clicking here.