JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com is pleased to announce Corey Morris as news director beginning March 27, 2023.

Corey previously served as a digital reporter for the station, and his previous experience includes serving as regional editor of seven weekly Seattle publications, editor of a weekly newspaper in Montesano, and as an award-winning reporter.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Sarah Lawrence College.

Corey embodies Loving Living Local as he enjoys the Great Lakes, fly fishing, golfing, and all the beauty Erie has to offer.

Corey’s enterprise ideas, storytelling and our digital growth coupled with his passion for serving Erie stood out with our news leadership during the recruitment process.

Sean Lafferty, the current news director, will provide a smooth transition for Corey in his new role as Sean moves back to his true passion of storytelling and anchoring the #1 evening and late news in Erie.