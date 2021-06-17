JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com employees volunteer at Second Harvest Food Bank as Nexstar Media Group celebrates 25 years

Today, our parent company here at JET 24 Action News is celebrating a huge milestone — 25 years!

For Founders Day — Nexstar Media Group employees are heading out into the community.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the newsroom with more.

Nexstar Media Group started as one television station in Scranton, PA and is now is the largest local television and media company in the country.

Nexstar currently owns 199 television stations, has over 12,000 employees and reaches almost 70% of the United States.

For Founders Day, employees here at JET 24/ FOX 66/YourErie.com are taking shifts at the Second Harvest Food Bank on Grimm Drive.

Chairman and CEO of Nexstar says the focus of today is doing our part in the community.

“It’s very locally oriented where the stations decide what charities or communities or nonprofits they want to support, form their own teams, and then go do their service work. So it’s a very bottoms up approach to say thank you to our local communities,” said Perry Sook, Chairman and CEO, Nexstar Media Group.

Sook says he hopes by our community seeing us out lending a helping hand it will inspire them to do the same.

