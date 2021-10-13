JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com meteorologist and cameraman appear on Tamron Hall Show

If you happened to tune in to the Tamron Hall Show on FOX earlier Wednesday afternoon, you may have seen a familiar face from the JET 24 and FOX 66 family.

Meteorologist Tom Atkins appeared on the show. Tom appeared on the program because Dorean Churn and his mother Dana Woodson, also from Erie, were guests on the show.

The two were invited on for a segment that centered around the correct pronunciation of Dorean’s name.

Instead of spelling his name with an “I” Dana Woodson decided to spell her son’s name with an “E.”

A difference in spelling that has resulted in a lifetime of confusion for others trying to pronounce Dorean’s name.

“It has caused some issues in my life. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to embrace it because I love my name. It is very unique to me and my unique personality,” Churn said.

“I was like, ‘Ah wow!’ Maybe I should have spelled it the way it normally was spelled.” Woodson said.

Dorean with an “E” has been working at the station behind the scenes for several weeks now.

You can catch today’s full clip from the Tamron Hall Show below.